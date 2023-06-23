Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $34.33 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $34,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS opened at $84.50 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

