Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 794 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.67 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

