Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 241,391 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Itron worth $33,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

