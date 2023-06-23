Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 89,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,971,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCV stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0602 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

