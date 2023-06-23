Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Director Sells $70,600.00 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 280,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 183,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 75.8% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

