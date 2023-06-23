Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Director Sells $70,600.00 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Revance Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RVNC opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.
Revance Therapeutics Company Profile
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
