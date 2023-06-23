Institutional Venture Partners Sells 55,207 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 55,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $57,967.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,995,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4,179 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $4,387.95.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,808 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $6,098.40.

On Monday, June 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,822 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $10,313.10.

On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $67,145.40.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $56,676.90.

On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $110,003.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $220.40.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $684.95.

On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $212.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $11,819.90.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $1.02 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 4th quarter worth about $2,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspirato by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 1,084,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspirato by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspirato by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspirato by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

