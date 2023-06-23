Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Seth Blackley Sells 2,098 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evolent Health Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $29.29 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,971 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,743,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

