Jeryl L. Hilleman Sells 2,081 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $59,807.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,430 shares in the company, valued at $500,938.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SI-BONE Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.94.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

