FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Purchases $57,880.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,824,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,249,193.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $28.27 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,527,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 111,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

