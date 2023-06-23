Daniel Vidal Sells 8,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) Director Daniel Vidal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $60,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,405.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Expensify Stock Down 0.5 %

EXFY opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $673.33 million, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $29,671,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expensify by 40.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

