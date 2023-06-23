Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 7,003 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 7,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $64,777.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,553. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 4.0 %
SKYT stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 4.54.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
See Also
- Get a free research report on SkyWater Technology from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWater Technology
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.