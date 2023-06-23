Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 7,003 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 7,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $64,777.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,553. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

SKYT stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 4.54.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 145,275 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

