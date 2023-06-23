James Winston King Sells 1,050 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of GWRE opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
