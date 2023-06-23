Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 9,101 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,593.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of QS opened at $6.76 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 5.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
