Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 9,101 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,593.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QS opened at $6.76 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 5.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 122.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

