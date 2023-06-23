Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $88,180.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

