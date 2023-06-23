Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells 4,698 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $83,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,375.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $116,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $9,166.95.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $93,940.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $115,672.11.

On Thursday, April 20th, Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $71,878.52.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.