Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 111,953 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $76,128.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,966,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vacasa alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.62 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $273.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCSA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vacasa by 506.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vacasa by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Vacasa by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vacasa by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,499 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.