Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $325.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $496.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

