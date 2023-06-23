Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on O. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of O opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.