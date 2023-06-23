Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

BIIB stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.07. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

