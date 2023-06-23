Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

