Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.43 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $490.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.84 and a 200-day moving average of $469.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

