Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 606,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after buying an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.21 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

