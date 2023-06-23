Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 4.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.90. 34,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 332,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $807.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth about $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Exscientia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 323,785 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exscientia by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 1,224,814 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 231,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

