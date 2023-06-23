Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 4.7%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00. 464,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,121,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,830 shares of company stock worth $235,104. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

