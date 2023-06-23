Tycho Peterson Sells 70,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,338.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tycho Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,098,582.54.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
