Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. 20,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 390,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Semrush Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. Research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,535,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,835,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,535,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $40,371.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,293.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Semrush by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

