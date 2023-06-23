SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 4,023,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,063,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Specifically, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,143 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 8.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $885.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.49.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

