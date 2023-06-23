SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 4,023,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,063,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
Specifically, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,143 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
