Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 14,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 484,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Arvinas Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

