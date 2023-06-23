Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 5.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 391,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,637,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 196,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

