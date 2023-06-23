Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 5.2%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.00. 3,838,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 29,010,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

