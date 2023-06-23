Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.23 and last traded at $109.05. 331,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,633,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Crocs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after purchasing an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

