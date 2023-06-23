Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading 3% Higher

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares were up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $687.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

