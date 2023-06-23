Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.86. 195,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 644,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Vista Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.58 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 48.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vista Energy by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

