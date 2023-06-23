Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading 3.7% Higher

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. 45,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 111,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $382.10 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 134.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at $4,986,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at $9,244,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

