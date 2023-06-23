Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.26. 330,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 955,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAUR shares. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.94 million. Analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,095,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1,816.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 3,617,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $19,464,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $16,959,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.