SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 6.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.69. Approximately 776,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,830,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 4.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 289.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 875.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.