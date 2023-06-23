iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 197,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 441,172 shares.The stock last traded at $50.97 and had previously closed at $51.50.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.