Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,694,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 10,131,504 shares.The stock last traded at $2.83 and had previously closed at $2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $617.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

