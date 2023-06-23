MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 392,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 777,337 shares.The stock last traded at $327.29 and had previously closed at $313.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

