Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 323,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 745,494 shares.The stock last traded at $14.34 and had previously closed at $13.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $349,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $349,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $65,428.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,986.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $910,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

