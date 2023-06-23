Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Up 6.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 982,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,830,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at $18,388,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Lilium during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

