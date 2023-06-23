Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Up 6.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 982,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,830,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.
Lilium Trading Down 7.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
