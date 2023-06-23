Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 122,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 226,889 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.84.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
Get a free research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from StockNews.com
