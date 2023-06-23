Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMAGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 122,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 226,889 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.84.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,061.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 1,198,382 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,210,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 909,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 220,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.