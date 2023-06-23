Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 122,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 226,889 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.84.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,061.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 1,198,382 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,210,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 909,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 220,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.