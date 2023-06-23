Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,225,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 35,171,387 shares.The stock last traded at $12.44 and had previously closed at $11.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

