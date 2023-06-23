Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Takes $268,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $1,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 224.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

