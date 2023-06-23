Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

