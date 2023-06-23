Critical Survey: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) vs. Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20% Aurora Cannabis -361.00% -39.05% -22.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33 Aurora Cannabis 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jushi and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Jushi currently has a consensus target price of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 392.28%. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 126.87%. Given Jushi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jushi and Aurora Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.36 -$202.32 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $174.88 million 1.24 -$1.36 billion ($2.49) -0.25

Jushi has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

Jushi beats Aurora Cannabis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

