Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Financial Comparison

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trinity Bank, N.A. and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Trinity Bank N.A. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $129.01 million 1.75 $30.74 million $4.91 8.12

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and Northrim BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Bank, N.A..

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 20.51% 13.05% 1.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Trinity Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Trinity Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas) engages in the provision of commercial, personal, and online banking services. It offers deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, loan products, cash management, and merchant services. The company was founded on May 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage brokerage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.