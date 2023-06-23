Reviewing AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) & Its Rivals

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -478.37% -66.31% -24.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -4.65 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $367.47 million $52.25 million 17.18

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AXIM Biotechnologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 839 2042 6342 82 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 126.92%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

AXIM Biotechnologies peers beat AXIM Biotechnologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring. The company was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

