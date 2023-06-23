Contrasting Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Monroe Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $79.04 million 6.38 $42.50 million $0.70 13.09 Monroe Capital $6.07 million 28.27 -$2.79 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and Monroe Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Monroe Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Monroe Capital has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 49.59% 16.59% 13.52% Monroe Capital -0.45% 10.52% 4.31%

Volatility and Risk

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Monroe Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

