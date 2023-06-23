Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $101.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

